Three pieces from famed HRH King Farouk of Egypt collection up for sale 6 June

HRH King Farouk of Egypt is once again having pieces of his famous collection go for sale. On 6 June, Sotheby’s London will ofer three lots from the personal collection of HRH King Farouk, who ruled Egypt from 1936 to 1952. King Farouk had one of the most famous coin collections in the world, and his extensive and impressive jewelry collection were also renowned. He and his family commissioned a number of pieces from Parisian jeweller Van Cleef & Arpels in particular.

The three items set for sale are a tie pin and cufflinks and a ruby and diamond tie pin, estimated at GBP 220-350, a Van Cleef & Arpels diamond brooch, estimated at GBP 700-1,500, and a diamond purse handle, estimated at GBP 2,200-3,500.

In 2015, Sotheby’s New York sold a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace formerly in the collection of his mother Queen Nazli for $4.3 million.