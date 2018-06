The announcement came through the National Subsidy System for fuel.

For the month of June, M91 petrol will cost consumers 215 baisas per litre, up from 212 baisas per litre in May. M95 petrol will be priced at 226 baisas per litre, an increase from 222 baisas per litre, while the price of diesel is now 249 baisas per litre, up from 245 baisas per litre in May.