Sotheby's to auction original Winnie-the-Pooh Hundred Acre Wood map this July

Sotheby’s will offer for sale the original map of Winnie-the-Pooh’s Hundred Acre Wood by E.H. Shepard this July.

Possibly the most famous map in children’s literature, this sketch from 1926, has been unseen for nearly half a century. Sotheby's will offer it with an estimate of GBP 100,000-150,000 at the English Literature, History, Science, Children’s Books and Illustrations sale in London on 10 July. This comes just six days after its art auction on 4 July, which will feature a masterpiece by Peter Paul Rubens.

The map will be offered alongside four further original Winnie-the-Pooh illustrations by E.H. Shepard, none of which have been seen for almost 50 years. Among them is a most poignant illustration showing Christopher Robin and Pooh walking hand-in-hand to ‘an enchanted place on the very top of the Forest’ to say their final goodbye. In the emotional conclusion to his much-loved book – The House at Pooh Corner, A.A. Milne finally signs off with one of the most heart-rending farewells in children’s literature: "…wherever they go, and whatever happens to them on the way, in that enchanted place in the top of the Forest a little boy and his bear will always be playing." The illustration, printed as a double-page, is, excluding a silhouette of the two friends, the penultimate time we see Christopher Robin and Pooh together as they make their way to the place of parting.

Two additional illustrations taken from Chapter Six of The House at Pooh Corner show the characters and a game of ‘Pooh Sticks’. Originally reproduced on pages 95-6 of the published book, the ink drawings record the creation of the game with the first drawing showing Pooh, Piglet, Roo and Rabbit eagerly peering over the Poohsticks bridge, and the second, depicting an unexpected but comic turn of events, with Eeyore floating from beneath the bridge.

The five original illustrations will be offered in Sotheby’s English Literature, History, Science, Children’s Books and Illustrations sale in London on 10 July 2018 with a combined estimate of GBP 310,000-440,000.