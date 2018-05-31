OECD launches Istanbul centre

The centre will provide enhanced regional reach into the Balkans, the Middle East, and North Africa for the OECD and will be formalised by an agreement signed by Turkey’s Minister of Economy Nihat Zeybekci and OECD General Secretay Angel Gurria at OECD’s Paris headquarters.

The selection of Istanbul as the Centre’s location was the result of successful negotiations between the Turkish government and OECD.

“Turkey is pleased to host the OECD’s next expansion. While this certainly will serve as a boost to Istanbul’s role as a global business hub, it is about much more than that – we are strongly committed to OECD’s mission of fostering economic growth here at home and among our neighbours,” said Zeybekci.

The new centre will provide a forum to enhance dialogue among countries and partners, improving public and private sectors relations, and cooperating with local, regional and international institutions. Through these and other efforts, the Centre will support sustainable and inclusive growth strategies in Turkey and the region. Using OECD best practices, it will support countries in areas relating to economic competitiveness, entrepreneurship, trade, public administration, innovation, activating human capital, improving infrastructure and connectivity, increasing economic resistance, and green growth.

Additionally, the Centre will analyse and compare data relating to global trade, investment, and work to predict future trends.