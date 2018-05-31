Jordanians protest IMF-driven tax rises

There are concerns the increase in taxes will worsen an erosion in living standards.

Unions declared the walkout earlier this week, warning the government that sweeping tax amendments sent to parliament this month would impoverish employees already hit by unprecedented tax hikes implemented earlier this year, according to Reuters.

The Jordanian Government has been of caving in to International Monetary Fund (IMF) demands and squeezing a middle class hit by high prices while widening disparities between poor and rich by unions representing tens of thousands of public and private sector employees.

Reuters added that protesters at the headquarters of the Professional Associations Union in the capital Amman carried placards criticizing the government and accusing politicians of corruption and squandering public funds.

A condition of the IMF-backed economic programme which aims to generate more state revenue and bring down public debt to 77 per cent of the GDP in 2021 includes amendments, which would double the income tax base. It’s estimated only four per cent of Jordanians pay taxes, and evasion is costing the Government in the region of hundreds of millions of dollars.

The amendments would lower the income tax threshold significantly and while simultaneously slapping higher levies on banks and industrial firms at a time when economic growth has been stagnant amid regional turmoil and businesses have complained of shrinking consumer demand, Reuters said.

Earlier this year Jordan raised taxes on hundreds of food and consumer items by unifying rates of sales tax at 16 percent and removing exemptions on many basic goods, and in January the government scrapped subsidies on bread, which doubled some prices in a country whose eight million people are suffering increasing unemployment and poverty rates.

The government maintains the reforms will reduce social disparities by progressively taxing high earners while leaving low-paid public-sector employees largely untouched, according to Reuters.