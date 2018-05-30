CBO issues treasury bills worth OMR 55 million

The treasury bills mature in 28 days, from 30 May 2018 until 27 June 2018.

The average accepted price reached 99.87 for every OMR 100 while the minimum accepted price was 99.86 per OMR 100.

The interest rate on the repo operations with CBO is 2.47 per cent for the period from 29 May 2018 to 4 June 2018 while the discount rate on the Treasury Bills Discounting Facility is 3.22 per cent for the same period.

The Treasury Bills are short-term highly secured financial instruments issued by the CBO on behalf of the Government, which helps the licenced commercial banks to gainfully invest their surplus funds, with the added advantage of ready liquidity through discounting and repurchase facilities.