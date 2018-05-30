ADX's board get restructured

HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution restructuring the board of directors of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) under the chairmanship of Khalid Abdullah Ali Al Muhairi, according to state news agency WAM.

The resolution named the following as members of the board: Khalifa Salem Ghanem Al Mansouri; Mohammed Najm Mohammed Al Qubaisi; Khalifa Ali Mohammed Al Qamzi; and Ghannam Butti Khalifa Al Mazrouei.