Invest Bank partners with Cisco for digital transformation

Under this partnership, the solution includes the intelligence-powered AMP for endpoints, a security solution that prevents, detects, and responds to advanced threats. The security solution incorporates intrusion prevention, system recovery, analytics insight, as well as monitoring and authentication.

Amidst increasing cyberthreats, the bank’s digitisation strategy addresses fast-changing customer expectations and the massive opportunities created by the digital era, including the possibility to offer differentiated customer experiences across multichannel platforms.

In a statement by Invest Bank, since the deployment of Cisco security solutions, the bank has been able to reduce the average time spent responding to and mitigating security threats from 10 days to two to three hours.