Emaar and Noor Bank collaborate to allow Chinese visitors to use Alipay wallet

Noor Bank will now allow Emaar's key attractions, including At the Top: Burj Khalifa, Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, the VR Park and Dubai Ice Rink to accept Alipay, the popular Chinese wallet that provides its users with seamless mobile payments, much like the already active Samsung Pay and Apple Pay systems already available in the UAE.

Noor Bank will handle all transaction settlements in collaboration with UB QFPay as a technical partner, a joint venture between Dubai-based United Brands and China-based QFPay.

“We are pleased to deepen our relationship with Emaar by offering another value-added solution, which is seamless, safe and secure. The solution not only benefits Emaar’s businesses but also many other luxury fashion brands, restaurants, entertainment venues, and hospitality outlets operating at key Emaar locations such as The Dubai Mall. Their trust in us serves as a testimony to our strategic focus in delivering outstanding customer experience through digital transformation," John Iossifidis, Chief Executive Officer, Noor Bank, said.

“We are constantly looking at innovative solutions that further enhance the customer experience. The partnership with Noor Bank for mobile payments using Alipay will add to the convenience of visitors from China. With the number of Chinese tourists increasing year-on-year and Emaar’s attractions being most sought-after by them, this will create significant value for them," Ahmad Al Matrooshi, Managing Director of Emaar Properties, said.