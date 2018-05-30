NBK enters into a partnership with RippleNet

National Bank of Kuwait’s (NBK) RippleNet solution aims to improve customer experience through the provision of instant fund transfers with end to end transcribed tracking solutions available in the global and some GCC markets like UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The bank is in the process of applying this service in Kuwait as well as in its branches abroad after receiving approvals from relevant regulatory bodies.

The initiative is in-line with NBK’s strategy to adopt the latest technologies which mutually benefit both the bank and its clients.