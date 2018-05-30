Shell Intilaaqah, Riyada pledge to empower entrepreneurs

Shell Intilaaqah, Oman’s social investment arm of Shell LiveWire International, and the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Riyada) will continue their strategic partnership to support entrepreneurs for an additional three years by signing a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) that builds on the previous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), according to a report by the Times of Oman.

This collaboration aims to continue offering support to entrepreneurs in various areas, including training, mentoring and counselling for an additional three years.

The Shell Intilaaqah programme is dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs, who are between 20 and 35 years of age, and SMEs through all stages of entrepreneurship, starting from generating a business idea and developing a feasibility study and a business plan, to supporting the growth and sustenance of start-ups. The programme involves five stages of modular training, counselling and support tailored to provide aspiring Omani youth with the skill sets required to turn original and feasible ideas into real businesses, said the Times of Oman.

The agreement was signed by Dr Ahmed Al Ghassani, CEO of Riyada, and Chris Breeze, Shell’s Country Chairman in Oman. Through the partnership, Riyada will support Shell Intilaaqah and the start-ups on multiple fronts including the provision of space for entrepreneurs for the Shell Intilaaqah office and programme.