Saudi central bank reserves rise sharply on back of high oil prices

Official data revealed the extent to which a rebound in oil prices is strengthening the kingdom's finances—net foreign assets climbed by $13.3 billion month-on-month to $498.9 billion in April, their highest level in over a year, according to a report by the Times of Oman.

August 2014 saw assets peak at $737 billion before the government began drawing them down to cover a budget deficit caused by the plunge in oil prices, and to build up its main sovereign wealth fund in preparation for overseas investments.

The sharp rise in the reserves last month suggested the government is no longer under major financial pressure, after the Brent oil price climbed to about $75 a barrel last month from around $50 in the middle of last year, althoguh Riyadh is still running a sizeable budget deficit, which it can fund partly with domestic and international bond issues. Saudi Arabia issued $11 billion of international bonds in April, the Times of Oman said.

It is estimated that Riyadh would need oil prices to average $85-$87 a barrel this year to balance its state budget, an International Monetary Fund official told Reuters this month.

The majority of Saudi’s reserves are believed to be denominated in US dollars and April data showed the central bank boosting its deposits with banks abroad by $8.6 billion and its investment in foreign securities by $3.7 billion. The data also showed Saudi bank lending to the private sector rising from a year earlier in April, by 0.7 per cent, after falling for 13 straight months.

If it continues, the rebound in bank lending could indicate the beginning of a recovery in the economy, which has been slumping because of new taxes, fees and other government austerity measures designed to cut the budget deficit, the Times of Oman said.