Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait seeks acquisitions as Gulf lenders merge

The bank is looking to manage and absorb the last merger, but is always looking for acquisitions, according to Chief Executive Officer Michel Accad in an interview on Monday in Kuwait City, Bloomberg reported.

Al Ahli Bank is seeking to increase income from non-domestic operations to about 33 per cent in three-to-four years from about 20 per cent currently, Accad said, adding that he hoped to achieve that goal “faster.”

Banks in the six-nation GCC are consolidating to better compete in a crowded market. Abu Dhabi’s largest banks combined last year to create a $175 billion powerhouse, while Saudi lenders backed by HSBC Holdings Plc and Royal Bank of Scotland are in the process of merging.

Al Ahli Bank, which bought Piraeus Bank Egypt in 2015, now operates 39 branches in Egypt, as well as 31 domestic branches and two in the United Arab Emirates.

The bank has excess capital and liquidity and was hoping to participate in more of Kuwait’s development projects. It’s currently joint lead manager for two local projects with a combined value of KWD790 million dinars, Accad said. The projects are “trickling down a bit too slowly,” he said, according to Bloomberg.

Accad added that loan growth in Kuwait is expected to remain flat this year in the low single digits mainly due to project delays and low consumer spending; Kuwaiti banks may grow a little faster than last year in terms of profit due to lower provisions.

Al Ahli Bank helped arrange a $480 million loan for Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd. this mon