Emirates NBD to launch EasyHub integrated digital kiosks

Emirates NBD has partnered with Diebold Nixdorf, a leader in driving connected commerce, to launch Emirates NBD EasyHub, the region’s first integrated digital kiosk that will allow customers to sign up for new products and access a variety of teller services, functioning like a mini-branch that is open beyond normal banking hours and all days of the week.

Emirates NBD EasyHub offers customers a self-service banking experience aided by a video banker who will guide customers via onscreen instructions and step by step assistance, and will enable individual retail and affluent customers to open Current or Savings Accounts of their choice and instantly obtain a personalised Debit Card.

Customers will also be able to conduct all routine teller services such as cash deposit and withdrawal, cheque encashment including coins, cheque deposits and internal fund transfers. Additionally, customers will also be able to carry out a variety of banking services such as updating their personal details, requesting for a cheque book or for authenticated statements and even apply for a personal loan, without having to wait at a bank counter.

The innovative solution is enabled by Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Connection Points, a flexible and multi-vendor self-service software allowing the implementation of customised applications, and comes equipped with a debit card dispenser, biometric signature pad, an A4 document scanner and statement printer, a specialised ID card reader, a cash recycler and coin dispenser as well as an NFC (near field communication) receiver for contactless transactions.