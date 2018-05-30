Egyptian officials suspected of taking bribes from commodity firms, arrested

The officials include the chairman of the state Food Industries Holding Company (FIHC) and a supply ministry adviser responsible for coordination with parliament, a supply ministry spokesman and an official in the FIHC chairman’s office, according to Reuters.

The exact nature of the alleged bribes was not immediately clear and officials at the supply ministry were not immediately available for comment.

Egypt is the world’s largest importer of wheat and a major buyer of staples like corn and vegetable oils.

The FIHC, a state buyer that has historically handled a broad sweep of commodities, tendering locally and internationally for staples like vegetable oils and sugar, but which in recent years has seen its role reduced in favor of state grain-buyer GASC.

GASC, which falls under the supply ministry, spends over $1.5 billion on imported wheat annually to supply a sprawling bread subsidy program which is politically sensitive for its role feeding tens of millions of low-income Egyptians, said Reuters.

The trading companies were not named but described as “major suppliers of food commodities” by news agency MENA. It said the bribes exceeded EGP 2 million and were given to officials in return for help in facilitating “purchase orders” and “payments of dues”, without providing further details.

In 2016 a parliamentary inquiry found that up to two million tonnes of Egyptian wheat procured by the supply ministry existed only on paper, a controversy that pushed then-supply minister Khaled Hanafi to resign and the country to scrap a wheat subsidy it had long provided to farmers.

A Reuters investigation last year uncovered an elaborate system of bribery that grains traders used to guarantee that wheat cargoes would pass Egypt’s tough import inspections.