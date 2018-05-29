Emirates Islamic launches 'personalised banking experience' for UAE nationals

Emirates Islamic has launched a 'personalised banking experience' for its UAE national customers, it announced in a statement. The experience includes lifestyle privileges, fast service and pricing benefits, the bank said.

"For new salaried accounts, the bank is welcoming UAE nationals with a bonus of up to AED 3,000 and much more. Emirati customers looking to buy a car will benefit from special pricing as low as 1.99 per cent during Ramadan, coupled with approvals in four hours. In addition, the bank’s award winning personal finance product allows Emratis to benefit from finance amounts of 20 times their salary with a seamless process for payment holidays. The bank will also offer a comprehensive range of home finance solutions from construction finance to releasing cash with discounts on fees and profit rates. Further, the bank will also offer UAE nationals the premium ‘Emirati Visa Signature Credit Card’ free for life with outstanding lifestyle and travel benefits, including instant and flexible rewards redemption against shopping at any outlet or website across the globe," the bank said.

“We are extremely pleased to launch the exclusive offering for our UAE national customers. This unique banking proposition builds on our existing products and services in addition to new solutions to create a distinct and differentiated offering that caters to the specific needs and lifestyle of our Emarati customers. We are certain that our proposition will strengthen our appeal and be well received by Emarati customers across the UAE," Wasim Saifi, Emirates Islamic's Deputy CEO said.

“Emirates Islamic has emerged as a pioneer in Islamic banking and one of the fastest growing banks in the UAE. As an institution with strong roots in the UAE community, we have always endeavoured to provide banking solutions that make a difference in the lives of our UAE national customers. Going forward, we will continue to innovate and add to our product and service portfolio to provide world-class banking to all our customers,” concluded Saifi.