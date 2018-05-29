Turkish Central Bank reserves total at $112 billion in April

Total reserves of Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT) amounted to $112 billion as of 30 April 2018, according to an announcement.

Based on the Central Bank’s international reserves and foreign currency liquidity report, official reserve assets rose 1.5 per cent, compared to $110.3 billion at the end of March. A local daily, Anadolu Agency, reported that foreign currency reserves stood at $85.3 billion in April, marking a 2.3 per cent increase on a monthly basis, while gold reserves fell one per cent to $25.1 billion, compared to previous month.

Official figures released by the CBRT shows reserves recorded a nine per cent hike, compared to the $102.7 billion at the end of April 2017. Over the last decade, the bank’s official reserve assets increased by nearly 45 per cent.