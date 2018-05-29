UAE non-oil economic growth slows slightly

Overall economic activity, which includes oil output, grew by 1.2 percent in the first quarter, accelerating from 0.1 percent in the previous quarter. The central bank raised its forecast for gross domestic product growth in 2018 to 2.7 percent from its previous forecast of 2.5 percent, according to a report by Reuters.

The bank lifted its prediction for the UAE’s non-oil GDP growth to 3.9 percent from 3.6 percent citing better prospects for the global economy. But its forecast for oil GDP was cut marginally because of lower than expected oil output in Q1 2018.

The central bank expects overall GDP to expand 3.1 per cent for the next year on the back ofa 4.3 per cent growth in the non-oil economy and a 0.1 per cent uptick in oil GDP, while UAE’s residential real estate market continued to decline in Q1, with prices dropping 4.2 percent from a year earlier in Dubai and 7.8 percent in Abu Dhabi, the central bank said according to Reuters.