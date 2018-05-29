No surprises as GCC banks transition to IFRS 9

Classification and measurement under IFRS 9 has had little influence on the overall impact on GCC banks, owing to the banks' good investment quality, limited trading activities, and largely hold-to-collect or hold-to-collect and sell business models, according to ratings agency S&P.

Gulf banks' implementation of IFRS 9 on 1 January 2018, led to an additional provision of 1.1% of total loans, which is equivalent to one-third of their net operating income before loan loss provisions. These results are in line with S&P’s previous conclusion that the adoption of IFRS 9 will have a limited impact on rated banks' financial profiles.

Saudi Arabia/United Arab Emirates

The average additional provision for banks in Saudi Arabia and the UAE was slightly higher than S&P initially expected. In the UAE, a few banks' decision to clean up their loan portfolios and set aside provisions on legacy loans largely explain this difference. The drop in real estate prices in the UAE is expected to continue exerting pressure on banks' asset quality indicators and provisioning needs.

Moreover, it is likely that some large loans to government-related entities (GREs) will shift to stage 2, if not already in this category, because of tighter refinancing conditions, which could push some of them to restructure their debt. About $13.5 billion of GRE exposures are due in 2018-2019 and would need refinancing amid reducing global liquidity and lessening investor appetite due to increased geopolitical risk in the region.

In Saudi Arabia, the more conservative stance of some banks and the country's still muted economic performance led to higher average additional provisions in the banking sector. The difficulties experienced by contractors and the real estate sector, generally, since oil prices fell is a key contributing factor. Moreover, some banks have become more cautious in a bid to avoid future volatility of net income caused by the first impact of IFRS 9 on shareholders' equity.

Kuwait

Banks in Kuwait are the least vulnerable to IFRS 9's effects, for now because they haven't yet finalised with the regulator the assumptions for calculating the impact of IFRS 9 on their loan portfolios. For some of these banks, S&P used a proxy to demonstrate the effects, based on discussions with their management.

The regulator requires banks to set aside a general provision on performing facilities equivalent to one per cent of cash facilities and 0.5 per cent of non-cash facilities, which will help smooth the effects of IFRS 9 on banks' financial data. S&P estimates the overall additional provisions at around 0.7 per cent of total loans on average.

The effect of classification and measurement on investments was limited, accounting for around four per cent of the total impact charged to retained earnings, on average, stemming from the relatively strong credit quality of rated banks' investment portfolios and their straightforward business models.

Because the operating environment in GCC remains relatively weak, S&P forecasts rated banks' loan growth at only three to four per cent. Consequently, most banks will likely continue prioritising loan quality over quantity and shy away from lucrative but higher-risk exposures because IFRS 9 requires life-time provisioning for exposures with deteriorating credit quality or repayment issues.

The cost of risk will likely continue to increase and then stabilise at a higher level. Restructured loans and past due but not impaired loans, which have increased significantly in some systems, and IFRS 9 provisioning needs will keep the cost of risk higher for longer. Therefore some GCC banks took a significant hit on adopting the new standard to avoid potential erosion of their profitability. These factors are already reflected in S&P’s GCC bank ratings.

Therefore, barring unexpected events such as major geopolitical instability, significant rating changes are unlikely, with most of S&P’s outlooks remaining stable.