Egypt pays Dana Gas $40 million following delays

Dana Gas received $40 million from Egypt towards paying its receivables, it continues to recover money owed to it from the North African country, taking the total payments received to $88.8 million.

the Middle East’s largest natural gas company had previous stated that it would not make any new investments into Egypt if payments were not made.

“The monies will enable us to proceed with important growth initiatives such as drilling Balsam-8 in our Development Lease onshore the Nile Delta, which should provide incremental production to fill our onshore facilities to its capacity,” said Patrick Allman-Ward, chief executive of Dana Gas, according to The National.

The company has said in a statement that it primary focus will remain on increasing production and on drilling first offshore well in Block 6 that’s scheduled to begin in early 2019.

The company's Q1 profit increased 27 per cent to $14 million on higher realised prices for condensate that helped offset a production decrease in Egypt and the UAE Dana Gas said in a statement on 14 May.

The first three months of 2018 saw capital expenditure in Egypt reached $7 million, it billed $32 million and collected $27 million. Its trade receivables grew to $234 million by the end of Q1 in Egypt.

Dana Gas is the fifth largest gas producer in Egypt with a production of 36,800 barrels of oil per day in the Q1 2018. It has 14 development leases, three exploration concessions and two processing plants, according to Gulf News. Listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), Dana Gas also has exploration and production assets in Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) and UAE.