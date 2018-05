On Monday Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) published a tweet announcing the prices set for June by the UAE Fuel Price Committee.

Super 98 will rise to AED2.63 a litre (up from AED2.49), Special 95 will increase to AED2.51 a litre from AED2.37 while diesel will jump to AED2.71 a litre from AED2.56.

Fuel prices move with the global market after they were liberalised about two years ago.