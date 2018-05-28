ADIB bolsters employee engagement with two UAE National senior hires

In a career spanning over 30 years, Al Zaabi has developed and implemented employee engagement strategies for ADNOC Fertilizers, a joint venture between ADNOC and Total, working with the CEO to define HR strategies and policies across the business. At ADIB, he will be responsible for leading the award-winning HR team, further enhancing the bank’s leading recruiting, training and professional development programmes to hire talent and support employees’ career progression.

Al Shehhi brings 15 years’ experience working across the public and private sectors. She was previously Head of HR Planning & Recruitment at the Department of Economic Development, accountable for recruiting and developing leading talent to support the strategic objectives of the department, while ensuring a high level of job satisfaction amongst employees. At ADIB, Bushra will advance the bank’s Emiratisation efforts, which provide UAE nationals with the tools and skills to flourish within the financial services industry.

“ADIB has established one of the most successful training and leadership programmes for employees within the UAE. Our talent is at the heart of everything we do, whether it is attracting exceptional employees or training the next generation of leaders. The appointment of Hassan and Bushra, two experienced and ambitious leaders, will further strengthen our award-winning HR department. The need to identify and foster employees has never been more important. Ensuring that we continue to attract, retain and develop the very best talent in the industry is key to the delivery of ADIB’s strategy,” said Khamis Buharoon, Vice Chairman and Acting CEO at ADIB.

As one of the largest banks in the UAE, with a high Emiratisation ratio, ADIB has been an active participant at various career fairs, aiming to attract, train and retain Emirati talent. The bank is also adopting a new points-based system approved by the UAE government to promote UAE nationals within the financial sector and was recently a Platinum Sponsor at Tawdheef, the annual recruitment fair in Abu Dhabi, where it interviewed over 1,000 candidates on site.

ADIB currently runs three distinct training programmes dedicated to supporting UAE nationals within the bank. The Retail Banking programme hires young Emiratis based on the bank’s anticipated needs, enrolls them in a full-time training schedule to develop their skills, preparing them to take on senior roles within the bank. Qiyadat is a leadership initiative designed to give emerging ADIB Emirati staff first-hand management experience. Similarly, the Tamkeen Women’s programme is a leadership training programme dedicated to empowering ADIB’s female Emirati employees.