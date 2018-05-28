Abu Dhabi's VPS Healthcare hires Rothschild for London IPO

VPS Healthcare LLC hired Rothschild & Co. to advise on a potential initial public offering in London, according to people with knowledge of the matter, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The Abu Dhabi-based healthcare provider could sell shares as early as next year, though a final decision hasn’t been made and the company may decide not to proceed with a sale, some of the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. A spokesman for Rothschild declined to comment.

A London listing by VPS Healthcare would follow other UK share sales by United Arab Emirates-based medical firms. Bloomberg reported that Abu Dhabi’s NMC Health Plc has risen just over 1,700 percent since listing in London six years ago, valuing the firm at $10.6 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Al Noor Hospitals Group Plc also listed in London in 2013 before being taken over by Mediclinic International Plc.

VPS Healthcare currently operates about 20 hospitals and over 125 medical centres across the Middle East, Europe and India, according its website. State-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. in February chose VPS Healthcare to operate medical services at its onshore and offshore sites, Bloomberg said.