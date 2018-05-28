Saudi Arabia's inflation up 2.5 per cent in April

Saudi Arabia's consumer price index registered a 2.5 per cent year-on-year increase in April 2018, according to the General Authority for Statistics' (GASTAT) data.

The growth was attributed to the price hikes in nine main sections of the index topped by tobacco sector, which acquired 54.1 per cent, followed by the transportation sector’s 10.1 per cent jump, while the restaurants and hotels, food and beverages, and health segments rose 7.2 per cent, 5.6 per cent, and 3.6 per cent, respectively, the state-owned entity noted.

Month-on-month, Saudi inflation edged down 0.2 per cent to 107.9 points in the fourth month of 2018, from 107.9 points in March, according to Zawya.