CBUAE injects AED 14 billion into market

The move resulted in reducing the value of CBUAE's certificates of deposit to AED 118.3 billion from AED 134.3 billion in March, according to official statistics.

The fall in liquidity held by UAE banks over recent period has been attributed to tightened lending measures in addition to other arrangements adopted by CBUAE to ensure the smooth operation of the country's financial landscape, said industry analysts state news agency WAM reported.

Banking experts have speculated that reinjecting more liquidity over the coming period will generate more business momentum.

According to CBUAE figures, the certificates of deposit dropped to AED 132.4 billion in January from AED 135.1 billion in December 2017. In February, CBUAE reinjected AED 14 billion in cash to the market, bringing the total value of certificates of deposit to AED 118.3 billion.

By the end of 2017, CBUAE withdrew AED 26.9 billion in surplus liquidity, bringing the value of certificates of deposit to a two-year high, WAM said.