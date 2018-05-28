SCA discusses measures to stimulate investments

Several financial analysts, experts and 40 delegations representing a number of leading investment banks and companies attended the seminar which was opened by Dr Obaid Al Zaabi, SCA CEO, who underlined the significant role played by the authority in applying best international practices and providing an investment-conducive environment in the country, according to state news agency WAM.

Al Zaabi said the SCA is working in line with the Ministry of Economy to streamline FDI inflows into the country and expects the new foreign investment law to expedite foreign ownership in specific industries. “The SCA is mulling over the possibility of streamlining SMEs' loans in collaboration with major funds in the country, including Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development.”

On the SCA's role in bolstering investor confidence in the country's financial markets, representatives said the SCA has launched the National Investor Awareness Project and is utilising all available media tools to provide investors with all data and guidance to optimise their market performance, WAM reported.