Abu Dhabi DED registers 2935 new licenses in Q1 2018

The Abu Dhabi Business Centre of the Department of Economic Development, DED, has registered 2,935 licences during the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 26 percent compared to the same quarter last year, which only saw 2,328 new licenses, according to the report issued for the first quarter of 2018, according to state news agency WAM.

The report monitors commercial activities in Abu Dhabi, mainly new licence issuances, renewals, modifications, permits, announcements, violations, fees and other types of transaction activities.

The DED has devised a clear strategy to develop the business sector, in order to turn Abu Dhabi into an attractive destination for investors and businessmen, which has been achieved by implementing the plans, programmes, regulations and laws that govern the job market and ensure the carrying out of the best practices, which in turn enables the emirate to secure advanced positions in international competitiveness reports, according to Mohammed Munif Al Mansouri, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Business Centre.

The total number of new commercial licences registered in the emirate reached 2,779 in Q1 2018, compared to 2,220 licences in the same quarter of last year, indicating an increase of 25 per cent. However, there were a 49 craft licences registered in the first quarter of 2018, which is the same as last year, while 43 new tourism licences have been recorded during the first quarter of 2018, compared to 29 licences in the same period last year, which was an increase of 48 per cent.

Professional licences saw a 211 per cent spike, with 53 new licences were recorded in the first quarter of 2018, compared to 17 in the same period last year, whereas the agricultural, fish and livestock and industrial licences recorded seven and four licences respectively, during the first quarter of 2018.

Al Mansouri emphasised that this data shows an increase in the demand on issuing commercial licences over the last years, which reflects the expansion of the commercial market in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, considering the urban expansion that it has witnessed.

The report mentioned that the total number of economic licences that were renewed during the first quarter of 2018 reached 7,750 licences, compared to 7,385 licenses in the same quarter last year, an increase of 4.9 percent, WAM reported.