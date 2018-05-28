Fujairah foreign trade up 5.9 per cent in 2017

Direct foreign trade rose from AED 5.995 billion in 2016 to AED 6.372 billion in 2017, an increase of 6.3 per cent, and of this, imports accounted for AED 2.939 billion, up 19.03 per cent from AED 2.469 billion, exports AED 992 million, down 15.5 per cent from AED 1.174 billion, and re-exports AED 2.439 billion, up 3.74 per cent from AED 2.351 billion, according to the 2017 Yearbook issued by the Fujairah Statistical Centre.

Trade through the Fujairah Free Zone was worth AED 8.005 billion in 2017, up by 5.87 per cent from the 2016 figure of AED 7.561 billion. Imports were valued at AED 4.502 billion, up 12.1 per cent from AED 4.016 billion, exports were virtually level, at AED 3,435 billion in 2017 and AED 3.436 billion in 2016, while re-exports fell sharply from AED 109 million in 2016 to AED 66.98 million in 2017, a decline of 38.55 per cent, state news agency WAM reported.