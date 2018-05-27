ADIB reaches one million customers in the UAE, doubling 2013 figure

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, has welcomed its one millionth customer in the UAE, nearly double the number it had five years ago. Out of these one million customers, 450,000 are using ADIB digital channels, representing a growth of nearly 25 per cent active users over the last 12 months.

A focus on customer service, combined with considerable investment in the bank’s digital platforms and the development of industry-leading products, has led to ADIB attracting new customers from a wide range of different backgrounds, said the bank in a statement.

"In recent years, ADIB has increasingly welcomed expat and non-Muslim customers, who value and appreciate the ethics, and principles of fairness, transparency and simplicity, on which Islamic finance is based. This has been amplified by the bank’s focus on digital innovation as more people transact and manage their finances through digital channels. ADIB’s award-winning mobile app and online banking experience today complements the bank’s extensive range of card, finance and account services to provide a compelling and convenient modern banking offering," said the bank's statement.

“Reaching one million customers is a major achievement and a testament to the bank’s strategy and the commitment of our employees. While we have been growing rapidly over the last five years, we have always focused on putting customers at the heart of our offerings. Whether it is our investment in digital banking or our commitment to delivering a leading suite of products and services, the customer experience is always at the forefront of our thinking. There is now a widespread understanding of Islamic banking principles and the strength of our offering, and we continue to attract a diverse mix of customers. We look forward to enhancing our banking experience and welcoming new customers to the bank over coming years," said Khamis Buharoon, Vice Chairman and Acting CEO of ADIB.

“Increasingly, our customers are choosing to manage their finances with us in the digital space. We are seeing an average of over two million transactions monthly through mobile banking. ADIB continues to lead the industry in developing new capabilities and technology that enable customers to conduct their banking transactions in a simpler and more intuitive manner across all devices," Buharoon concluded.