Dubai Islamic Bank receives two new ISO certifications

Two key departments of Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) received ISO certifications, the bank has announced in a statement.

The certifications make DIB the first Islamic bank in the UAE to achieve an international accreditation of this significance, according to DIB. DIB’s Human Resources Department -Learning and Development Centre (L&D) was awarded the ISO 29990:2010 certification, while the bank’s Shari'ah Department was bestowed the ISO 9001:2015 certification.

The ISO 29990:2010 accredited certification achieved by DIB’s L&D Centre is a prestigious certification recognising the bank’s quality of providing internationally recognised learning services, design and delivery of non-formal education, training and development for its employees, according to the bank.

"Similarly, the ISO 9001:2015 for “Quality Management Systems” validates the continuous efforts of DIB’s Shari'ah department towards successfully implementing international best practises in line with the bank’s vision. DIB’s Shari'ah Department is the first Shari'ah unit within a bank or financial institution in the UAE to receive the ISO 9001:2015 certification," the bank said in a statement. "DIB’s Human Resources L&D Centre places significant importance in nurturing and fine-tuning the skills of the human talent at the bank. In line with this, the ISO 29990:2010 is a milestone achievement for the bank as it reinforces DIB’s position as an employer of choice in the region."

Commenting on this achievement, Obaid Al Shamsi, Chief of Human Resources and Administration at Dubai Islamic Bank said, “Obtaining the ISO 29990:2010 accredited certification from TUV-Nord Germany is a remarkable accomplishment not just for the department, but for the entire organisation. The accreditation is the second for DIB’s Human Resources Department after receiving the ISO 9001:2015 certificate. These global credentials demonstrate our proactive efforts in anticipating the demands of our employees, and also exhibits our commitment to providing best-in-class services to our staff.”

DIB’s Shari'ah Department included a Virtual Tour in their ISO evaluation process to demonstrate the work environment and initiatives that relate to people’s development and technological advancement from within their future strategy. Shari'ah’s strategy has demonstrated its consistent ability to provide products and services that meet the customer and regulatory requirements, and its commitment to meeting the highest international standards in all areas.

“In 1975, DIB was the first Islamic Bank established in the world, providing integrated Islamic Banking Services, and now in 2018 it is the first Islamic bank in the UAE to have an ISO 9001:2015 Certified Shari'ah Department, so we are indeed replicating a great moment of privilege, honour and history. We firmly believe that with our relentless focus on people development, advanced technology solutions and future strategies we will continue to be the front-runner in all pursuits of excellence," Moosa Khoory, Head of Shari'ah Department at DIB, said.

The ISO 9001:2015 is based on quality management principles that organisations use to improve their performance and customer satisfaction. The Quality Management Systems certification is considered to be the world’s most coveted quality recognition, and is dedicated to improving the performance of organisations globally. It helps organisations continually monitor and manage quality across all operations, while setting a benchmark for consistent performances and services.