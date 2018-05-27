Customers can collect DEWA security deposit refund from any Western Union agent

According to the agreement, customers can request for refund of their security deposits through DEWA’s website or smart app and choose Western Union as the pay-out option. As soon as the customer receives confirmation from DEWA that their deposit is ready for collection, the money will be available from Western Union agent locations in the UAE or around the world within minutes. The move is part of DEWA’s continuous efforts to save customers’ time and effort.

The agreement was signed by HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA and Hatem Sleiman, Regional Vice President for the Middle East, Pakistan & Afghanistan at Western Union said that this agreement with Western Union is part of efforts to work with government and private organisations to provide various options and innovative services to DEWA’s customers. “Now, DEWA’s customers who do not wish to transfer the security deposit to another account, can request a deposit refund through Western Union and receive the money from any of its branches or agents around the world.”