Latest News
Sunday 27, May 2018 by Kudakwashe

Saudi Arabia re-opens sixth issue of Sukuk

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Finance have announced the completion of tap issuance of the 2018-04 issuance for the first time under the Saudi Arabian Government SAR-denominated Sukuk Programme.

The tap issuance size was set at SAR 3.950 billion bringing the total amount of the 2018-04 issuance to SAR 8.950 billion, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Sukuk issuance were divided into three tranches, the first valued at SAR 3.350 billion and matures in 2023, the second worth SAR 0.350 billion and matures in 2025 and the third worth SAR 0.250 billion and matures in 2028 SPA added.

  

 

Features & Analyses

Commercial Banking Virtual account management

  Amol Bahuguna, Head of Payments and Cash Management at Commercial Bank of Dubai says cash management products off a major opportunity… read more