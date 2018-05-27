Saudi Arabia re-opens sixth issue of Sukuk

The tap issuance size was set at SAR 3.950 billion bringing the total amount of the 2018-04 issuance to SAR 8.950 billion, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Sukuk issuance were divided into three tranches, the first valued at SAR 3.350 billion and matures in 2023, the second worth SAR 0.350 billion and matures in 2025 and the third worth SAR 0.250 billion and matures in 2028 SPA added.