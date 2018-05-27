Saudi Arabia issues a Sukuk

The Sukuk size was set at SAR 3.95 billion bringing the total amount of the 2018-04 issuance to SAR 8.95 billion, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Sukuk issuance were divided into three tranches, the first valued at SAR 3.35 billion and matures in 2023, the second worth SAR 0.35 billion and matures in 2025 and the third worth SAR 0.25 billion and matures in 2028 SPA added.