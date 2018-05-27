Alizz Islamic Bank, General Federation of Oman Trdae Unions signs MoU

The Alizz Islamic Bank and Oman Trade Unions have signed a memorandum of understanding providing benefits and facilities to the Union and its affiliates.
The signing of this agreement reinforces Alizz Islamic’s position as Oman’s most dynamic and innovative Islamic banking institution and comes within the framework to expand the range of banking services offered to various governmental and semi-governmental institutions in the Sultanate.
Alizz Islamic Bank is among the leading banks in the MENA region which aims to provide world class shari’ah compliant products and services to companies, government institutions and individuals.