Aramco IPO likely in 2019

Saudi Arabia is most likely to hold the initial public offering (IPO) of oil giant Aramco in 2019
The delay from the initial plan to list the company this year was confirmed on Friday by Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, according to Reuters.
