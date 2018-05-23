Dubai Financial Market, Nasdaq Dubai receive 'ISO 22301: 2012' certificate

The BCMS certificate issuance by Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance (LRQA) is a key standard that recognises the effectiveness of the system’s design and application in response to disaster recovery when facing any disruptive events.

This achievement underlines the commitment of the DFM and Nasdaq Dubai to international business excellence and quality standards as well as their constant endeavour to further enhance their services in line with international best practices.

The LRQA certified Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Nasdaq Dubai following a widespread review and audit of the two’s services and procedures.