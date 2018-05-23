CIBAFI launches new strategic plan

The new strategic plan cements CIBAFI’s standing as international reference in the Islamic financial services industry.

“We reviewed today CIBAFI Activities Report for 2017, which underpins CIBAFI’ milestones and activities “, says Abdelilah Belatik, CIBAFI’s Secretary General.

The Secretary General also announced the launch of CIBAFI’s new publications Global Islamic Bankers Survey 2018 and Global Takaful Survey 2018 both which demonstrates the organisation’s commitment towards the Islamic finance industry.

The new members admitted to CIBAFI includes Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Morocco, Sudan and Palestine