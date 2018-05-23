Middle East lenders show clout with $8 billion in takeover deals

Saudi British Bank’s $5 billion deal to acquire Alawwal Bank last week will catapult the HSBC Holdings Plc-backed institution into one of the region’s top 10 lenders, while Emirates NBD’s will add $37 billion of assets with the acquisition of Denizbank AS in Turkey. That narrows its gap with First Abu Dhabi Bank, which itself is the result of a merger between National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank last year, according to Bloomberg.