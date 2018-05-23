Significant interest in ADNOC plans to grow downstream business

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is receiving considerable interest from potential partners, as it explores a range of new growth options and initiatives to accelerate the delivery of its recently announced downstream strategy, outlined on 13 May at the ADNOC Downstream Investment Forum in Abu Dhabi.

ADNOC detailed plans to invest AED 165 billion to become a global downstream leader, enabling it to further stretch the value of every barrel it produces to the benefit of ADNOC, its partners and the UAE, creating a range of opportunities for new and existing partners and investors.

The strategy will build on the ADNOC transformation program of the last two years, which focuses on maximizing value by driving operational efficiency, enhancing performance, realigning the management of its portfolio of assets, and introducing a new and expanded partnership and investment model.

As ADNOC grows in the downstream, a central pillar of its strategy will be the creation of a global refining and petrochemical growth engine at Ruwais, according to HE Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO. “The expansion and enhancement of our refining capabilities in Ruwais, along with the development of Derivatives and Conversion Parks, are key initiatives aimed at significantly expanding ADNOC’s downstream operations. They will provide the UAE private sector, and international companies, the opportunity to partner with us to build and profit from the extended petrochemical value chain. The entire plan will support the development and diversification of the UAE’s economy, create highly skilled, specialised jobs and contribute to GDP growth.”

ADNOC is now accelerating this transformation by executing its downstream strategy that is aligned with ADNOC’s 2030 strategy of a more profitable upstream, more valuable downstream, more sustainable and economic gas supply, and more proactive, adaptive marketing and trading.

Central to the plan will be a major enhancement and expansion of refining, petrochemicals and manufacturing operations and capabilities in Ruwais, UAE. The plans will build on the existing strengths and competitive advantages of the Ruwais Industrial Complex, through a combined program of strategic partnerships and investment, and will see ADNOC increase the range and volume of high-value downstream products to meet rising global demand.

An enhancement of refining capacity and capabilities will enable the creation of a manufacturing ecosystem in Ruwais in the form of Derivatives and Conversion Parks that will further stimulate In-Country Value creation, private sector growth and employment in the UAE. The plans will see crude oil refining capacity doubled, and petrochemicals production tripled by 2025. In addition, the plans will see the creation of more than 15,000 highly skilled, specialized jobs in the petrochemicals and refining fields added by 2025, along with a contribution of an additional one per cent to GDP per year.

With a refining capacity of 922,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude and condensate, ADNOC’s operations in Ruwais already make it the fourth largest refining complex globally, representing 10 per cent of refining capacity in the Middle East.

ADNOC aims to increase and enhance the processing capacity and capabilities of the Ruwais refinery and petrochemicals complex through a range of new initiatives and investments.

The Ruwais Derivatives Park will also enable partners to invest alongside ADNOC in assets that produce new primary chemical products from a broader range of feedstocks made available from the expanded Ruwais refinery and the new mixed feed cracker.

Beyond the Derivatives Park, the Ruwais Conversion Park will enable new businesses even further down the value chain, taking feedstock from ADNOC Refining, Borouge and the Derivatives Park, to manufacture higher value, converted end products, including packaging materials, coatings, high voltage insulation, pipes and automotive composites. In addition to supplying valuable feedstocks, ADNOC will also avail developed land, infrastructure, utilities and shared services at attractive rates to the potential tenants.

In parallel to the developments at its domestic refining operations at Ruwais, ADNOC is actively pursuing international expansion by targeting select growth market opportunities to establish new refining and petrochemical footprints across the value chain and improve its market access and product placement capabilities.