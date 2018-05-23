Lira woes could sour Turkey's finances

Credit rating agency S&P rates Turkey at BB-, already lower than rivals Moody’s and Fitch following a downgrade this month, but a senior sovereign analyst, Frank Gill, told Reuters it could potentially act again if the market rout continued.

On Tuesday the lira dropped around 18 percent this year on investor concerns over plans by President Tayyip Erdogan to tighten his grip on monetary policy, a record low for the currency. Gill said S&P could reconsider the ‘stable’ outlook it put on Turkey’s rating as part of the downgrade if there was no let-up in the pressure.

He added that higher oil prices were not being passed on at petrol pumps, meaning that the government’s tax income was falling there too, while the large amounts of dollar loans given by the country’s banks were becoming more expensive to repay due to the lira’s slump, Reuters said.

The combination of challenging politics and rapidly rising inflation has unnerved investors since September last year, which saw the currency drop almost 30 per cent in that time frame. There is a way out if authorities decide to take firm action, according to Gill, who added that Ankara has substantial buffers in place.

“We think the government has some fiscal space but obviously if you do see a hard economic landing and demand really starts to weaken off from arguably overheated levels, that is going to affect the fiscal position pretty quickly,” said Gill, according to Reuters.

His comments came alongside another warning from Fitch on Tuesday, which rates Turkey two notches higher than S&P at BB+.