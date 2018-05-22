Republic of Zimbabwe becomes Africa Finance Corporation's 19th Member State

Referencing infrastructure development as being amongst the top of his agenda, HE President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared Zimbabwe ‘open for business’. As such, AFC has already begun the process of exploring, alongside the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ), opportunities for investment. The IDBZ has a national mandate to champion infrastructure development in Zimbabwe in the key sectors of energy, transport, housing, ICT, water and sanitation.

Recently, the Bank was designated by Government of Zimbabwe to be the focal and national implementing entity for Green Climate Finance and is currently undergoing accreditation to GCF; a development which makes the IDBZ an ideal partner for the AFC's entry into the Zimbabwean market. Zimbabwe's membership in the AFC will significantly enhance the Bank's resource mobilisation efforts towards funding the country's huge infrastructure needs.

Against this background, Zimbabwe's Minister of Finance and Economic Development has signed the Instrument of Adherence to the Member of Africa Finance Corporation on 09 May 2018.

In 2018 alone, AFC has already marked some major milestones in the diversification of its membership and shareholding; with the African Reinsurance Corporation and the Republic of Malawi joining the Corporation in February and March, respectively. Zimbabwe's membership of AFC is a welcome development for both the country and the Corporation.

Andrew Alli, President and CEO of AFC, commented on the announcement, “We are pleased to welcome Zimbabwe as a member state of AFC. We view the ongoing political and economic renaissance positively and hope that we can contribute effectively to the revitalization of infrastructure within the country".

Hon. Patrick Chinamasa, Zimbabwe's Minister of Finance and Economic Development, commented on the announcement, “AFC's business model has proven that the African continent can effectively mobilise infrastructure financing by itself. We enjoin other African States to join the Corporation, promulgating home-grown solutions to our infrastructure challenges.”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Zimbabwe, Honourable Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Dr. Sibusiso Moyo also commented as follows, “It is refreshing to see an African focused financing institution like AFC. We look forward to AFC leading the infrastructure and industrial renaissance of Zimbabwe in particular, and Africa in general.”

Thomas Zondo Sakala, Chief Executive Officer of IDBZ added, “We look forward to working closely with the AFC, particularly in the areas of project development, capacity building, and infrastructure delivery.”