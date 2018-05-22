IMF Executive Board concludes 2018 Article IV consultation with Angola

Lower oil prices since mid-2014 placed the Angolan economy under stress. The authorities initially reacted to the oil price shock with significant fiscal tightening and exchange rate adjustments coupled with foreign exchange quantitative restrictions.

The policy mix in the run-up to the August 2017 elections—fiscal expansion and pegged exchange rate—led to a further erosion of fiscal and external buffers. The Government of President João Lourenço has focused attention on improving governance and restoring macroeconomic stability. The Government’s macroeconomic stabilisation programme envisages: upfront fiscal consolidation; greater exchange rate flexibility; reducing the public debt-to-GDP ratio to 60 per cent over the medium term; improving the public debt profile; settling domestic payments arrears; and enhancing Angola’s AML/CFT framework.