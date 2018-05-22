UAE Government 2017 total expenditure AED 48.572 billion

Spending on the general public services sector reached around AED 16.190 billion, accounting for 33.3 per cent of total expenditure in 2017, with the public order and safety sector spending standing at AED 10.453 billion, or 21.5 per cent, with a 100 per cent execution rate, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Together, the two sectors accounted for 54.8 per cent of total spending. AED 6.574 billion (13.5 per cent) went to the education sector, followed by AED 3.943 billion (8.1 per cent) to the healthcare sector, and AED 3.134 billion (6.5 per cent) to social protection, state news agency WAM reported.

Total spending on the economic affairs sector reached AED 1.021 billion (2.1 per cent) by the end of 2017. A total of AED 621 million (1.3 percent) was spent on the housing sector; AED 290 million (0.6 per cent) on the environmental protection sector; and AED 194 million (0.4 per cent) on the recreation, culture and religion sector.

The Ministry of Finance consistently provides financial analyses to federal departments in line with best international practices to ensure transparency as per the provisions of Article 9 and Article 50 of the Federal Decree-Law No.8 of 2011 on the rules for preparation of the general budget and final accounts, WAM said.