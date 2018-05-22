UAE-China trade ramped up with new steps by DAFZA

This includes a senior government delegation visit from China that was welcomed by HE Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Director General for DAFZA. Qian Keming, Vice Minister of Commerce of People’s Republic of China along with other senior officials and representatives from DAFZA and World Free Zones Organization (WFZO) met in order to set out strategies and new approaches for planning, managing and operating free zones.

Other strategic initiatives include DAFZA recently signing a new partnership with Liaoning Chamber of Commerce UAE. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will increase the collaboration between the two organizations and will help create new business and investment opportunities with Liaoning province.

DAFZA also previously signed an MoU with China (Guangdong) Pilot Free Trade Zone (GDFTZ) – Nansha Area of Guangzhou (Nansha FTZ) and hosted roadshows in the Shenzhen province and Guangzhou in China during April 2018. The roadshows led to a significant amount of new company appointments with several high potential leads for new companies looking to invest in DAFZA.

DAFZA also commissioned a delegation visit to China visited the president of Shaanxi Halal Food Chamber of Commerce of Xi'AN Mr tie Qunping and Shanxi Province Government deputy Director General Mr Zhai Beiqin. The delegation also met with the Director of Bureau of Commerce, Shanxi Government, a representative from Xi’an Airport New City Free Zone, the Deputy Director at Xi'An High Tech Economic Free zone and the Xixian Airport New Area Deputy Director. The visit helped highlight the importance of DAFZA being a key intersection for China’s Belt & Road initiative and allowed for the exchange of expertise on what makes a free zone successful.

About 17 per cent of all companies at DAFZA are from Asia. DAFZA’s strategy will continue to focus on providing world-class infrastructure and services for companies in key markets that are looking to set up operations in Dubai and is focused on seeing continued cooperation between DAFZA and the Chinese government and businesses.

DAFZA is home to several prominent Chinese companies including Huiteng (Middle East) FZE, Hytera Communications FZE, Junhou International FZCO, Northwell, China Southern Airlines Branch and Oriental Sky Aviation FZE.

Bilateral trade between China and the UAE reached a total of 170.2 billion dirhams in 2016, which made China the UAE's biggest trade partner for the third consecutive year. In 2017, two-way trade between the two countries crossed $35 billion in the first nine months of the year alone.