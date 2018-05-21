Artificial intelligence to boost UAE financial services by 2035, Accenture Research shows

AI will have the greatest impact on the financial services, healthcare, and transport and storage industries, with increases of $37 billion, $22 billion and $19 billion, respectively, in their annual gross value added (GVA), which measures the output value of all goods and services in a sector, according to a report by Accenture.

The labour-intensive sectors of education and construction will see increases of $6 billion and $8 billion, respectively, in their GVA over the same period, with AI enabling people to be more productive, thus leading to gains in profitability.

The effects of AI will also be felt in Saudi Arabia, where it is expected to increase GVA by $215 billion. Accenture research has shown that, globally, AI could boost profitability by an average of 38 per cent, leading to an economic boost of $14 trillion by 2035.

The report identifies five key strategies for policy makers to consider when looking to implement AI: growing the local talent pipeline using AI; advocating for a code of ethics for AI; becoming the global testbed for social AI; preparing the next generation of workers for the AI future; and minimising the impact of labour market dislocation.