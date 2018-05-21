Embattled Abraaj breaches debt covenants

Banks are still keen to support Abraaj, the Middle East’s largest private equity house, but are worried about the outcome of an investigation into the firm’s alleged misuse of investor money and any related regulatory action, including possible fines, some of the sources said, according to Reuters.

The sources said Abraaj was in technical breach of certain financial covenants relating to bilateral debt owed to some United Arab Emirates-based banks. Abraaj has denied any wrongdoing.

According to Reuters, the she sources said although creditors were primarily concerned about the company’s adherence with the conditions of the loans, ultimately questions could arise about its ability to repay its debt.

The firm is facing an investigation by four investors, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and International Finance Corp, a member of the World Bank Group, over allegations of misuse use of some of their money in a $1 billion healthcare fund.

Banks are unlikely to make provisions against the debt in technical breach since the expected sale of a stake in its fund management unit and its Pakistan utility K-Electric would help ease cashflow pressures.

In Octover 2016 Abraaj agreed to sell its 66.4 percent shareholding in K-Electric to the Shanghai Electric Power Company but the deal has been held up because it has been speculated that K-Electric is pushing for a higher electricity tariff compared to the lower-than-expected tariff approved by the Pakistan power regulator, Reuters said.

A number of buyers are in talks to bid for Abraaj Investment, including Los Angeles-based Colony Northstar, Reuters reported on Friday, although both Colony Northstar and Abraaj have declined comment.

The potential sale comes amid calls from investors for founder Arif Naqvi to further scale back his involvement in the group.