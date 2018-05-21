Kuwait Energy considers selling Iraq asset, appoints adviser

These options could include selling all or part of its Block 9 asset in southern Iraq and a spin-off of Egyptian assets, sources familiar with the matter said. The move is aimed at creating much-needed liquidity for the independent oil and gas company’s shareholders and a cash buffer to repay its debt, according to Reuters.

Neither Kuwait Energy nor Perella Weinberg commented on the matter.

The decision follows a halt in talks between Kuwait Energy and London-listed SOCO International about a potential merger, earlier this year after the parties had not reached mutually acceptable terms.

The Kuwaiti company, headquartered in Bahrain with assets in Iraq, Oman, Egypt and Yemen, started the merger discussions after failing last year to complete an initial public offer of its shares on the London exchange, through which it had hoped to raise about $150 million, which led to the resignation of company CEO and Co-Founder Sara Akbar and the appointment of six new board members, Reuters said.

Kuwait Energy sold an 8.57 percent stake in Block 9 to Dragon Oil, a subsidiary of Dubai’s Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), earlier this year for $100 million and has settled an ownership dispute with the Dubai entity by giving it an additional 6.43 percent stake in the block. The company’s operations in Iraq are focused on three assets, including Block 9, while in Egypt it has interests in four oil and gas fields.

Kuwait Energy had a cash balance of $65.6 million at the end of 2017, with an outstanding $250 million bond due in 2019. It is expected to start repayments of a convertible loan of around $150 million this year to an entity controlled by private equity group Abraaj. The bonds, with a 9.5 percent coupon, are yielding around 14 percent, or at a cash price discount of five cents on the dollar, Thomson Reuters data shows.

In 2017 rating agency Fitch downgraded the company to CCC from B-(minus) as it believed the likelihood of default had increased following the unsuccessful IPO attempt and the lack of alternative sources of long-term funding, combined with a low cash balance, Reuters added.