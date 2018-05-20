Robust demand for Dubai trade sector predicted

The sector is supported by key factors such as price competition, accessibility and global demand, a new survey from the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has revealed.

The results of the Dubai Chamber Traders Outlook Survey 2018 were revealed during a business seminar hosted recently at Dubai Chamber’s premises which was attended by traders and representatives from the local business community, according to state news agency WAM.

The survey added that traders of household goods were most optimistic about their performance in 2018, followed by those operating in the machinery, consumer goods, and textiles sub-sectors. A strong majority of survey respondents said they expect customers to be more selective and demanding in the near future.

Most of surveyed traders said they are planning to boost their competitiveness this year, operations to be improved in areas of efficiency and cost cutting, e-commerce, supply chain management, use of market information, and product diversification.

In order for businesses to address current market challenges, including introducing easy and flexible payment options, product differentiation, transporting in bulk to reap economies of scale, negotiating rents or considering new rental options, and exploring new markets in Africa and Latin America which may potentially offer more growth opportunities, several recommendations were made in the survey.

The business seminar at the Chamber concluded with a detailed presentation on attractive trade opportunities in South America and high-potential product categories where Dubai traders could diversify and boost their exports to the continent.

Among the products that offered some of the highest revealed competitive advantage (RCA) to UAE exporters were aluminium and articles, ships, boats, floating structures, organic chemicals, manufactures of straw and basket ware, precious metals and stones, as these products could be in demand in potentially growing South American markets, according to WAM, with Brazil identified as the top market in South America in terms of the number of high RCA products for UAE exports, followed by Ecuador, Peru, Guyana, Paraguay and Argentina.