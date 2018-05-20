Abraaj's alleged misuse of money said to go further than health fund

Two separate examinations into the alleged misuse of money at Middle Eastern investment firm Abraaj Group found potential irregularities in its $1 billion healthcare fund as well as its other vehicles.

Four investors commissioned an audit into the firm a few months ago following allegations that money from the health fund was being diverted elsewhere and preliminary findings from Dubai-based Deloitte, at Abraaj’s request, highlighted potential discrepancies, according to a report by Arabian Business. Deloitte’s review is currently still underway and is discussing its findings so far with the Dubai Financial Services Authority, with the markets regulator yet to decide on a course of action.

In February Founder Arif Naqvi ceded control of the firm and the new managers promised to introduce more rigorous internal controls, but the firm has been roiled by liquidity concerns, prompting asset sales and cutting around 15 per cent of its workfoce. The findings may lead to intensified scrutiny by regulators as the Middle East’s biggest buyout firm attempts to sell a stake in its funds business while simultaneously trying to placate angry investors.

After the Wall Street Journal broke the news in February that the four investors had hired Ankura Consulting Group to investigate what had happened to the money they injected into Abraaj’s health fund, the firm said an internal review by KPMG had been completed and found that all payments and receipts were properly accounted for. Representatives for KPMG didn’t return calls and emails seeking comment, Arabian Business said.

Ankura reported finding instances of irregularities in the healthcare fund, including the diversion of funds from that pool to other investments, however a representative for Ankura declined to comment.

The allegations against Abraaj have shaken local dealmakers, slowing or halting private equity deals and fundraising in the region. Should the matter escalate further, Dubai’s reputation as a global financial hub could be tarnished as a perceived lack of transparency curbs overseas inventors’ risk appetite.

Last week the firm sought to reassure its biggest creditors about any potential liquidity issues, telling them it was close to finding a buyer for a controlling stake in its fund management unit and disposing of its Pakistani utility, people familiar with the matter said.

Colony NorthStar, the private equity and real estate firm run by billionaire Tom Barrack is a front-runner for the holding in the asset management firm, according to Arabian Business.