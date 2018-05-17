ADX achieves 99 per cent disclosure compliance in Q1 2018

This was achieved within the deadline of 45 days from the end of the financial period, with 65 listed companies out of 66, local and foreign, disclosing their Q1 financial statements for 2018 within the 45 days period given, according to WAM.

The combined net profit of all listed companies as of 31 March 2018, has shown an increase of 8.96 per cent in comparison to the same period in 2017.

The highest recorded increase was in the Investment and financial sector with an increase of 58.63 percent, followed by the Insurance sector with an increase of 35.09 percent.

ADX said that the collaboration between the exchange and its listed companies has always proved to be a productive one, the WAM report said.